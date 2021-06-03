Stolen food truck located in Charles County; no suspects in custody

A food truck that was stolen from Silver Spring on Monday has been located in Charles County, but police are still looking for suspects.

The truck, discovered missing Monday, has ‘Turner’s Beltway Bistro’ emblazoned on both sides.

The victim, James Turner, is a local chef who was just about to launch his business. He discovered the vehicle was missing when he took a potential staffer over to see it.

"It’s a relief," says Turner.

He says he hasn't heard if any equipment is still it. He also says an investigator told him someone painted the truck white.

Turner says the truck was stolen some time between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County Police put out an alert on Tuesday.

If you have information, call police at (240) 773-6710 or Crime Solvers 1-866-411-TIPS.