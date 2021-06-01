Food truck swiped in Silver Spring; Montgomery County police investigating

article

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a food truck that was stolen from a location on Brookville Road in Silver Spring.

The Beltway Bistro food truck was discovered missing on Monday.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

The food truck is brown and taupe with a large Turner’s Beltway Bistro logo on the side.

If you can help police find the food truck, call (240) 773-6710.

