Stimulus Check Update: Is it too late to claim $1400 payment?

Millions of taxpayers qualified for over $1 billion in unclaimed 2021 refunds, according to the IRS. But has the window to claim your money closed?

Yes, the deadline to file a 2021 tax return and claim eligible refunds, including the $1,400 stimulus payment, expired on April 15, 2025.

Taxpayers who did not file by the deadline forfeited potential refunds, refundable tax credits, and overpayments, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Recovery Rebate Credit. The Recovery Rebate Credit was a refundable credit for individuals who did not receive Economic Impact Payments (stimulus payments). These payments varied based on eligibility, with a maximum payment of $1,400 per person, totaling an estimated $2.4 billion distributed.

3-year window

What we know:

IRS regulations impose a strict three-year filing window for claiming refunds. Additionally, unpaid credits or overpayments cannot be applied to underpaid taxes in other years.

When was the tax return deadline?

The deadline to file your 2021 tax return -- and claim the $1,400 stimulus check -- was April 15, 2025.

What happens to unclaimed funds?

After the three-year period, funds are sent to the U.S. Treasury and cannot be reclaimed.

No exceptions

The IRS confirms there are no extensions or appeals available for taxpayers who missed the cut-off. For those who were eligible, the unclaimed funds are now permanently inaccessible.

IRS phone numbers

If you think you may be entitled to a refund or extension you can try these phone numbers.

Individuals

800-829-1040

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time

Businesses

800-829-4933

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time

