Still stuck? How to check if your street has been plowed in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Across the D.C. region, the cleanup from the winter storm has been uneven. While major roads are largely clear, many side streets in the District, Maryland, and Virginia remain buried under snow and ice — leaving residents frustrated, stuck at home and struggling to get around days after the storm ended.

D.C.

In the District, main roads have been cleared and are passable, but not so for some side streets, reports FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart.

Residents say the unplowed streets have made getting around very challenging for both walking and driving. The depth of the snow along with the ice has made navigating with vehicles almost impossible, and drivers parked on the street are snowed in.

On Otis Street in Northwest D.C., the street was unplowed as of Tuesday afternoon.

"I went to go clear another property and I ended up getting stuck. But if I was to advise anybody on the side roads, do not change the side roads. Stay on the main roads because the side roads are getting really soft and even with all-wheel drive you see them and escalate, still get stuck," said Gabriel, a D.C. resident.

"It's just hard to get anywhere, honestly. Like, just on the street. I've seen a lot of cars get stuck, which has been the worst. I haven't been driving myself, so luckily, I've been pretty okay, but, I mean, a lot of cars have gotten stuck," said another D.C. resident, Sean.

"Our teams continue to clear roadways and D.C. Gov facilities throughout the city," posted D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday.

How to track snow plows in D.C.

To see which streets have been plowed in Washington, D.C., take a look at this map.



Maryland

FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald was in Prince George's County, where some residents say they’ve been trapped in their homes for days because the county hasn’t plowed their street.

At a cul-de-sac in Somerton Court, the main road leading up to it was plowed, the plows stopped — and it’s been covered in a foot of snow and ice for two days.

"Well, as you can see, this is where we are — nothing but untreated roads and a sheet of ice," said Mitchellville resident Gregory Hanna.

"It’s bad right now," said Mitchellville resident Everest Ogugeo. "I’ve not seen anybody able to leave their house for the past two days."

The county council chairwoman says that help is on the way.

"We hear you, and that you have a team that’s working like it has not before, so in real time people have been able to reach out to me," said Prince George's Council Chair Krystal Oriadha.

"We started our sixth 12-hour shift this morning at 5 a.m. We knew that we were at about 50% passable countywide. And so we knew that there were areas just like this that needed work. And we know that the six and 10 wheel heavy trucks can't work and they get stuck. So we had to send the loaders," said Deputy Director of Prince George's County Department of Public Works & Transportation Oluseyi Olugbenle. "Last night it was in the single digits, six degrees, a lot of these areas have icy rock solid conditions and so we got to get the loaders to chisel through."

How to track snow plows in Maryland

To see which streets have been plowed in Northern Maryland, take a look at this map.

Virginia

In Virginia, FOX 5's Katie Barlow was in Fairfax County, where spots like Sleepy Hollow Elementary School are shoveled and clear for students to return to school Wednesday.

But she says several roads look like they have not been touched by a snowplow.

One cul-de-sac in the Bel-Air neighborhood says they often have to wait for days to get someone from the county to help them dig out so cars can move. One woman says she has not been able to pick up her son because she’s stuck in a snowbound house at the end of the cul-de-sac.

"I can’t go get him, no. He is about fifteen minutes away. But you know, with no school that’s helping, but still he’s ready to come home too," she told FOX 5.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says cold temperatures are hindering snow removal efforts.

"We are still out there and still working," according to a social post from VDOT. "Crews are moving through secondary routes and subdivisions, but progress will be slower due to extremely cold temperatures. Bare pavement is not a realistic expectation right now. Thanks for your patience while we continue operations."

How to track snow plows in Virginia

To see which streets have been plowed in Northern Virginia, take a look at this map.