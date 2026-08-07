Stefon Diggs practices with Commanders for first time at Friday’s training camp

Star receiver Stefon Diggs practiced Friday for the first time with the Washington Commanders, just days after signing with the team.

His arrival gives quarterback Jayden Daniels a proven veteran target more than a decade into his NFL career.

The Commanders highlighted Diggs’ debut on their social media pages Friday morning, posting images of him in his new jersey and video of him walking to the practice field as training camp opened.

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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 24, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The team also streamed portions of practice online.

Diggs, a native of Gaithersburg, Maryland, joins Washington for his 12th NFL season and reportedly can earn up to $12 million.

He spent last season with New England, where he made 99 catches for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns in 21 games, including the Patriots’ playoff run to the Super Bowl.

Stefon Diggs practicing with the Commanders at training camp on Friday, August 7, 2026 in Ashburn Virginia. (Ramirez / WTTG)