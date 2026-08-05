Commanders signing All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs: report

The Brief The Washington Commanders have reportedly agreed to sign free-agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to bolster their offensive attack. The 32-year-old Maryland native remains highly productive, coming off a 2025 campaign with the New England Patriots where he recorded 85 catches for 1,013 yards and a Super Bowl appearance. Entering his 12th NFL season, Washington would be Diggs' fifth organization.



The Washington Commanders are about to give their passing attack a huge upgrade.

Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and Maryland native Stefon Diggs is signing with the Commanders, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

What they're saying:

When Diggs spoke to FOX 5 in June, he said that playing for his hometown team was one of the first things he thought about after entering free agency.

"I did have a small piece of me that was like it would be great to come home and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college, just kind of doing something for the city," he said. "That definitely would be a moment hopefully things do work out."

The backstory:

The move brings one of the most productive pass-catchers of the last decade to the nation's capital. Diggs, 32, will arrive in Washington following a highly successful 2025 campaign with the New England Patriots, where he proved he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. During his lone season in Foxborough, Diggs hauled in 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, playing a pivotal role in helping the Patriots secure a Super Bowl appearance.

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 08: WR Stefon Diggs (8) of the New England Patriots looks on holding his helmet during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Phot Expand

Washington would officially be the fifth organization of Diggs' 12-year career. Originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Diggs spent five seasons in Minnesota before a blockbuster trade sent him to the Buffalo Bills in 2020. After a four-year stint in Buffalo that included a First-Team All-Pro nod, Diggs spent the 2024 season with the Houston Texans and the 2025 season with New England.

By the numbers:

Diggs boasts 11,504 career receiving yards, 942 receptions, and 74 touchdowns over his 161 career games. Furthermore, he's surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in seven of his last eight seasons, cementing his status as one of the most reliable and consistent route-runners in the game.