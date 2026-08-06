Several Smithsonian museums closed Thursday due to mechanical issues

The Brief Mechanical issue forced closures. Several Smithsonian museums closed. All other museums remain open.



A mechanical issue forced several Smithsonian museums on the National Mall to close Thursday.

Officials said the closures affect the National Museum of the American Indian, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, National Museum of Asian Art, National Museum of African Art, the Smithsonian Castle, the Arts and Industries Building and the S. Dillon Ripley Center.

Visitors are encouraged to check online for the latest operating status and updates.

All other Smithsonian museums in the Washington, D.C., area remain open and operating on their regular schedules.