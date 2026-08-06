New delays in Catherine Hoggle case

The Brief More delays emerged in the case Defense sought health records Father says system failed his kids



More delays emerged in the case of Catherine Hoggle, the Montgomery County mother accused of killing her two young children in 2014, after she appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing.

A judge was expected to determine whether Hoggle’s attorneys could pursue Maryland’s version of an insanity defense, but the issue was not resolved. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez said that at one point, Judge James Bonifant raised concerns and referred to a "constitutional crisis," noting that several offices involved in the case are overworked and understaffed.

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Hoggle’s public defenders said they have spent months trying unsuccessfully to obtain her state health department records. Prosecutors argued the defense missed its window after filing a last‑minute motion without supporting information.

Sarah and Jacob Hoggle, ages two and three at the time, have not been seen since they were last in their mother’s care in 2014. Police and prosecutors believe they were killed by Hoggle, a case that has moved back and forth through the courts for more than a decade. Hoggle was found competent to stand trial last year after years of being ruled not competent.

Thursday’s matter was rescheduled for August 20. The children’s father said the latest delay is another example of the justice system failing his kids.

Catherine Hoggle’s children, 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob, were last seen in their mother’s care in 2014 and have never been found.