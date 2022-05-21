Staying cool: Expert shares tips on how to be safe during weekend heat wave

It's going to be a weekend scorcher across the D.C. region, so FOX 5 spoke to an expert about what you can do to stay cool.

Dr. Kerri Layman, an attending physician with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, spoke with FOX 5's Perris Jones. She shared several tips for how you can stay cool and safe, even as temperatures soar to near record levels.

Dr. Layman says the key to keeping your body safe in the heat is to stay hydrated and dress appropriately.

"Sometimes it’s best to hydrate before you even feel thirsty so you want to stay extra hydrated you want to think about what you’re wearing you certainly want to wear cotton or breathable fabrics nothing that’s too tight and synthetic things that you can layer and take off if you get too hot," Dr. Layman tells FOX 5. "You also want to make sure that wherever you’re headed there’s a place you can get to that has shade and or a fan or air conditioning."

Dr. Layman also said if you’re out this weekend, you’ll want to watch out for signs of heat exhaustion so that you can cool yourself down before suffering a heat stroke. She said some symptoms to look out for include, excessive sweatiness, feeling weak or nauseous, increased fatigued, or even cramps.

She warns that if you are feeling these symptoms you must find a way to cool yourself immediately.

Dr. Layman said if these symptoms are not treated, they could lead to a heat stroke. She warns that heat strokes can cause headaches, vomiting, or feelings of confusion. If you are experiencing those symptoms, Dr. Layman says you should call 911.