Public fireworks displays canceled for Fourth of July in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - There will be no public fireworks displays in Montgomery County this Fourth of July, officials announced Thursday.
Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Dr. Earl Stoddard made the announcement at the Reopening Montgomery media briefing.
Stoddard also reminded Montgomery County residents that private fireworks are prohibited in the county.
