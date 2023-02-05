State of the Union 2023: Fence reinstalled around US Capitol ahead of President's address

article

Ahead of President Joe Biden's second State of the Union Address on Tuesday, authorities are getting ready to keep the U.S. Capitol safe.

On Sunday, work crews were spotted at the Capitol reinstalling fencing around the building.

The fence was first put in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol Riot in 2021, but was taken several months later.

READ MORE: State of the Union 2023: Where to watch President Biden's address in DC

SInce then, the fence has been briefly re-installed twice. Once was for a rally in September 2021 that was organized to support people who remained jailed in connection with the insurrection, and once again ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address in February 2022.

This installation of the fencing comes as U.S. Capitol Police continue to make preparations for the President's State of the Union address.

On Saturday, U.S. Capitol Police announced a list of road closures that will take effect on Tuesday for the areas surrounding the U.S. Capitol.

President Biden's State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress is expected to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.