State of the Union 2023: Police announce list of road closures around US Capitol
WASHINGTON - As President Joe Biden gets ready to deliver his second State of the Union Address on Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol, police are also preparing to keep the area safe.
According to the United States Capitol Police, several roadways around the U.S. Capitol will be temporarily closed to ensure everyone's safety during the event.
Here is the full list of closures and when they are expected to begin:
The first set of closures begin at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The following roads will be impacted:
- Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street NW
- Maryland Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street SW
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW
At 5:30 p.m., the following road closures will take effect:
- Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and Second Street NE
- Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE
- First Street between Washington Avenue SW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- D Street between First Street NE and Second Street NE
- First Street between Independence Avenue SE and Constitution Avenue NE
- Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE
- East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street
- New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW
The final set of closures begin at 7:00 p.m. and will impact the following roads:
- Second Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
- Constitution Avenue between Third Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- Independence Avenue between Third Street SW and Washington Avenue SW
- Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW
- Second Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW
U.S. Capitol Police also announced that from 6:30 a.m. until about 11:00 p.m., tour buses in the area will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex.
President Biden's State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress is expected to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.