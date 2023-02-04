State of the Union 2023: Police announce list of road closures around US Capitol

As President Joe Biden gets ready to deliver his second State of the Union Address on Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol, police are also preparing to keep the area safe.

According to the United States Capitol Police, several roadways around the U.S. Capitol will be temporarily closed to ensure everyone's safety during the event.

Here is the full list of closures and when they are expected to begin:

The first set of closures begin at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The following roads will be impacted:

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street NW

Maryland Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street SW

First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

At 5:30 p.m., the following road closures will take effect:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and Second Street NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE

First Street between Washington Avenue SW and Louisiana Avenue NW

D Street between First Street NE and Second Street NE

First Street between Independence Avenue SE and Constitution Avenue NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE

East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street

New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

The final set of closures begin at 7:00 p.m. and will impact the following roads:

Second Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

Constitution Avenue between Third Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

Independence Avenue between Third Street SW and Washington Avenue SW

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW

Second Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW

U.S. Capitol Police also announced that from 6:30 a.m. until about 11:00 p.m., tour buses in the area will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex.

President Biden's State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress is expected to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.