State of the Union 2023: Where to watch President Biden's address in DC

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, and as the political epicenter of the country, D.C. bars and restaurants are hosting watch parties for anyone looking to tune in to the speech with friends.

Here's a list of some of the places you can go to watch Biden's address to Congress:

Shaw's Tavern

Shaw's Tavern will be hosting a watch party on Tuesday with taco and margarita specials. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. with the address starting at 9 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

Busboys and Poets

All Busboys and Poets locations across the DMV will be hosting watch parties with IMPACT-DC on Tuesday. IMPACT is a non-profit young professionals advocacy organization and attendees can meet young leaders and activists. The event is free and open to all.

Mission Navy Yard

Network For Progress will be hosting a Blue Victory 2024 State of the Union Mixer and Watch Party. There will be a networking mixer starting at 7:30 p.m. with appetizers and a networking potluck. A Zoom will take place at 8:30 p.m. with introductions for special guests and the speech and discussions will start at 9 p.m. Reserve a spot for the event here.

District House

Want to de-stress while you watch? District House will be hosting a Play-Doh and Politics State of the Union watch party organized by Swing Left. Enjoy snacks, crack jokes and play with Play-Doh! Sign up for the event here.