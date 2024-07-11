Starbucks returning to Union Station as transit hub makes safety improvements

One of the world's largest coffee houses is making a return to Union Station.

Starbucks is coming back in a move that could help the revival the station following a number of safety incidents that led to several tenant departures.

The Starbucks closed back in 2022 due to a number of reasons including those safety concerns but the popular coffee chain is making a comeback this fall and people at Union Station tell FOX 5 they’re excited.

"I was disappointed when they got rid of it but it’s exciting that they are coming back," said Elsa Wright, who commutes into D.C. from Chantilly. "I plan to leave a half hour earlier so I can get there. I’m excited because I can get breakfast and lunch and take it on the train."

Union Station’s retail management team, Rexmark, says Starbucks will be back serving up coffee and snacks by September.

"I’m excited to see the new location and see what they do with the décor and ambiance," commuter Raymond Davis told FOX 5.

In a statement, Rexmark’s founder, Michael Rebibo said, "This return and opening of these notable eateries symbolize a broader narrative of transformation at Union Station."

After Starbucks and other retail shops left the transit hub in 2022, Union Station began making improvements to draw businesses back in. They stepped up security presence, upgraded lighting inside and outside and started bringing in tenants and popular new restaurants like Raising Canes and The Halal Guys.

As leaders at Union Station celebrate what they’re calling a milestone to revitalizing D.C.’s historic train station, they’re in the middle of a court battle for control of the hub.

A federal judge ruled that Amtrak can manage the station but Rexmark is appealing the ruling. As they wait on a decision they plan to focus on pushing the station in a better direction.

"I feel like Union Station has the potential to be a big tourist place for people to come and explore more of what DC has to offer. So seeing more variety of restaurants or places to get coffees or smoothies would be great to have," Davis said.

Union Station has seen a 92 percent increase in foot traffic since 2022. We’re told the new Starbucks will be located on the first floor opposite the Amtrack concourse.