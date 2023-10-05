Star-studded events head to the nations capital: Here's your weekend guide to events in the DC area

It's always the perfect time to fall in love with the DMV. Here's your weekend guide to events in the D.C. area.

This three-day event will be a weekend filled with laughs and a showcase of comedic talent within BIPOC communities. Not only does the event feature live stand-ups, but there will also be comedy workshops, live music performances, and film premieres including The Mecca of Comedy that features DMV Zone's Joe Clair and other legendary comics from the DMV.

Fall in love with the Artisan Market that will feature outdoor fun and entertainment. The festival will have ambient music from a live band and attendees can sip and stroll Fairfax Corner.

This three-day residency includes a variety of events all curated by DJ D-Nice. D-Nice managed to bring together millions of people virtually during the pandemic to experience community through music. Club Qurantine is officially offline and heading to The Kennedy Center for a special weekend residency encompassing three exciting programs—the CQ Live Comedy Showcase on Friday, October 6, Club Quarantine Live on Saturday, October 7, and for the finale CQ Live Praise & Worship on Sunday, October 8.

This annual fall festival is a northern Virginia family favorite. The festival includes a number of activities from inflatables to pumpkin bounce houses and even a petting zoo. Attendees will also be able to indulge in some fresh produce, natural jams, and other tasty food items.

The Lights Festival is an event that brings together people of all backgrounds and beliefs for an uplifting, positive, and unforgettable experience. This event will feature food, drinks, and plenty of live activities, there will also be lantern send off.