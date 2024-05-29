Stanley Pup brings rescue dogs to the rink in friendly face-off

article

Move aside, Puppy Bowl: In honor of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the NHL is partnering with a national nonprofit for the Stanley Pup – a friendly face-off featuring adoptable (and adorable) rescue dogs.

According to the league, all 32 NHL teams will be represented by a rescue dog, and many of them will be up for adoption in their respective cities. The 16 dogs representing the teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs will compete in the hour-long special.

Celebrity dog-lovers Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton and Miranda Lambert will make guest appearances in the Stanley Pup. You can expect play-by-play commentary and rinkside reporting from the NHL.

Petco Love, a national nonprofit, selected the dogs for the competition from their shelter partners across the country.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 2024 Stanley Pup (JESS RAPFOGEL_NHL Images)

"The show is sure to be the biggest night of the year for dog-loving hockey fans," Stanley Pup creator and producer Michael Levitt said in a statement. "The cuteness overload is going to be off the charts! I can’t wait to show viewers how special rescue dogs are and how profoundly they enhance our lives when we welcome them into our families."

How to watch the Stanley Pup

The "Stanley Pup" will air in the U.S. on NHL Network and ESPN+ on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET and on Sportsnet in Canada on Saturday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Air dates and times are subject to change based on the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

"Everyone can be a champion in the life of a pet. When you adopt a pet from your local shelter, everyone wins!" Petco Love President Susanne Kogut said in a news release.