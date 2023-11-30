Stafford woman jumps from second-floor window to escape attacker: police

Authorities say a woman is recovering after she jumped from the second-floor window of her Stafford apartment to escape an attack by her romantic partner.

Police were dispatched to the Arbor Grove Apartments Monday just after 6:10 p.m. after callers reported hearing a woman screaming for help.

The woman met deputies when they arrived and told them her partner assaulted her after an argument inside the apartment. She said she jumped from the window to escape the attack.

Justin Hunter (Stafford County Sheriffs Office)

Deputies say the suspect, 31-year-old Justin Hunter of Woodbridge, appeared intoxicated when they found him inside the apartment. He was detained without incident.

The victim was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Hunter was charged with assault and battery, felonious assault, and abduction. He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office partners with Empowerhouse to help victims of domestic violence. More information is available online.