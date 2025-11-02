Stafford teen charged with arson in vacant building fire

article

The Brief An 18-year-old from Stafford County was arrested for arson. The fire occurred in a vacant commercial building on Cambridge Street. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.



An 18-year-old man from Stafford County has been arrested in connection with a fire at a vacant commercial building.

Stafford County fire investigation

What we know:

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office identified the fire as incendiary. Samuel Harang, 18, was arrested on Oct. 30 and charged with burning an unoccupied structure. He is currently held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The fire broke out on Monday, Oct. 27, at 4:55 p.m. on Cambridge Street. Fire and Rescue units arrived within five minutes and found smoke coming from three sides of the building. Crews quickly controlled the fire and confirmed the building was empty.

Ongoing investigation

The investigation continues to determine any additional factors or individuals involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and further details about the motive or any additional suspects have not been released at this time