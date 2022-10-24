Stafford High School open Monday after illness outbreak leaves 1,000 students out sick

Officials at Stafford High School say the facility will be open Monday after an illness outbreak left 1,000 students out sick last week.

School officials say they performed a deep cleaning and disinfecting over the weekend.

In a letter sent to parents and staff members last week, Principal Allen Hicks said the school was working with the Virginia Department of Health and Rappahannock Health Department to determine the cause of the illness.

Sick students were experiencing flu-like symptoms, stomach pains and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The students who have missed class will be given time to complete make-up work upon their return to school.

Stafford County Public Schools canceled all athletics and extracurricular activities through Sunday.

School officials say they will reassess conditions later Monday morning.