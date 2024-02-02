Stafford County students could decide to opt in or out of virtual learning

Stafford County Public Schools are planning to offer sixth through twelfth grade students a virtual learning option starting next year.

Parents are turning to social media to vent their frustration and, in some cases, support. The learning would take place online, Stafford County Public Schools says at no cost to the student or family.

We’re told private or home homeschooled students can also take advantage of this virtual learning option by enrolling in their zoned school.

FOX 5 obtained the letter sent home to students’ families yesterday. It details how the virtual learning option would work. For starters, to be considered a full-time student, the school district says a student must be enrolled in at least five, one-credit virtual courses.

We’re told that full-time virtual learning students would be eligible to participate in sports and club activities through their zoned schools.

The virtual learning curriculum will reportedly be a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning and a mandatory four live sessions per week per course. The district says a virtual learning interest meeting will take place on February 12th via Zoom.

"I think choice is important. Growing up, I went to private school and you either went to private school or public school. If you want to take part in virtual learning, you can do that," said Wanda Weir, Stafford resident, and mother.

A spokesperson with Stafford County Public Schools says, "This is not open virtual enrollment. Students will meet with a school counselor to review a self-assessment and determine if virtual learning is the right fit for each student. If the student does not thrive, he or she will return to in-person instruction."

The school district says it’s to address students’ learning needs. Although it comes at a time when Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is demanding districts implement actions to close the learning gap that occurred during virtual learning during the pandemic.

Some ideas to do that include tutors, mentors, but no mention of renewing virtual learning until now.