Black History Month: Your full things to do guide in DC, Maryland & Virginia

February marks the start of Black History Month, which honors the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout history. There’s no better time than now to learn and celebrate Black History.

Here's your full guide to activities, exhibits, and more to celebrate Black History month in the DMV.

2024 DC Black History Film Festival:

This two-day Film Festival kicks off on Friday, Feb 9th at the Lincoln Theater in Northwest. The festival will continue on Saturday, Feb 10th at Alamo Cinema Drafthouse in Northeast. The event will feature close to twenty movie screenings. Tickets can be found here.

National Portrait Gallery:

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery recently added a 7-foot painting of the Chicago native Oprah Winfrey. The portrait will be on display on the gallery’s first floor. There are also a number of breathtaking portraits that can be viewed throughout the gallery.

READ MORE: New Oprah Winfrey painting on display at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Black Trivia Night: Black History Month Edition:

This trivia night will kick off at the House of Comedy & Jazz in Prince George's County on Sunday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. Grab a friend and put your Black history to the test. All are welcome and encouraged to participate. Find tickets here.

Alexandria Black History Museum:

The Alexandria Black History Museum will be hosting a number of free events throughout Black History Month. Events range from movie screenings to available book clubs. Learn more about the number of events being offered this month and the rest of the year here.

The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum:

National Museum of African American History and Culture:

National Museum of African Art:

Soul Brain Trivia:

