Stafford County sheriff’s deputy rescues eagle
STAFFORD, Va. - A Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy is being credited with rescuing an eagle on Thursday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy found the eagle on The Vance Way in South Stafford.
The eagle has since been turned over to the Virginia Wildlife Center.
