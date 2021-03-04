Stafford County police investigate early morning shooting in Fredericksburg area

Authorities in Stafford County say an early morning shooting prompted heavy police presence in the Fredericksburg area Thursday.

Officers say they responded to a call for a shooting on Heron Drive at the England Run Apartment Complex around 4:45 a.m.

Officials say the victim was at a nearby 7-Eleven with serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area at this time.