Stafford County police investigate early morning shooting in Fredericksburg area
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities in Stafford County say an early morning shooting prompted heavy police presence in the Fredericksburg area Thursday.
Officers say they responded to a call for a shooting on Heron Drive at the England Run Apartment Complex around 4:45 a.m.
Officials say the victim was at a nearby 7-Eleven with serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Investigators are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
