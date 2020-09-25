Stafford County nanny babysitter pushed infant’s head into the floor, forced pacifier into his mouth: cops

article

A Stafford County babysitter is facing felony charges after she was caught on a nanny camera allegedly shoving an infant’s head into the floor, and then forcing a pacifier into his mouth.

READ MORE: Virginia man charged after drunken wedding fight, cops say

The sheriff’s office began investigating after they were called to an apartment in Stafford County.

READ MORE: Stafford County man who pulled knife over taco complaint gets one year

The parents had discovered the alleged abuse after a visible head injury prompted them to review their nanny camera footage.

The sheriff’s office charged 36-year-old Lauren Siegel with assault and battery.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Siegel was arrested last week and jailed without bond.

A pediatrician examined the infant, but didn’t find any other injuries.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



