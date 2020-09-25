Stafford County nanny babysitter pushed infant’s head into the floor, forced pacifier into his mouth: cops
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A Stafford County babysitter is facing felony charges after she was caught on a nanny camera allegedly shoving an infant’s head into the floor, and then forcing a pacifier into his mouth.
The sheriff’s office began investigating after they were called to an apartment in Stafford County.
The parents had discovered the alleged abuse after a visible head injury prompted them to review their nanny camera footage.
The sheriff’s office charged 36-year-old Lauren Siegel with assault and battery.
Siegel was arrested last week and jailed without bond.
A pediatrician examined the infant, but didn’t find any other injuries.
