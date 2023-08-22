Stafford County middle school briefly evacuated due to threat: sheriff
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Stafford County middle school was briefly evacuated Tuesday after a threat was discovered, officials say.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says the threat was received by dispatch Tuesday morning. Dixon Smith Middle School in Fredericksburg was evacuated for about an hour.
"The school and surrounding area has been thoroughly checked and the school is now open," the department tweeted. "Thank you to everyone for your patience. Detectives are attempting to identify the caller."