Stafford County man arrested for 'rubbing genitals' on woman's car

The Brief A man was arrested in Stafford County for allegedly rubbing his genitals on a woman's car. The investigating deputy said the suspect showed clear signs of intoxication. He was charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication.



A man was arrested in Stafford County after allegedly rubbing his genitals against a woman’s car before fleeing.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 5.

What we know:

Deputies responded to Royal Farms, located at 125 Royal Falls Drive, for the unusual report.

They say the woman reported that the suspect allegedly rubbed his genitals against her vehicle before taking off on foot..

Video of the incident confirmed the suspect rubbed his privates on the driver’s BMW, but she was unharmed.

When the investigating deputy arrived, he reportedly found the suspect dancing in the middle of Warrenton Road.

What happened next:

The suspect was detained with clear signs of intoxication.

He has been charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.