Buc-ee’s plan wins approval in Stafford County after marathon meeting

The Brief Supervisors approved plans for a massive Buc-ee’s travel center. The meeting ran from 5 p.m. to nearly 1 a.m. with a 5–2 vote. Opponents raised concerns about traffic, congestion and neighborhood impacts.



After a marathon and often heated meeting that stretched late into the night, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors has approved plans for a massive Buc‑ee’s travel center along I‑95.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the meeting began at 5 p.m. Tuesday and did not wrap up until nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday, when supervisors voted 5–2 to approve the project.

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The decision clears the way for a 74,000‑square‑foot Buc‑ee’s to be built near I‑95 Exit 140 at Courthouse Road and Austin Ridge Drive.

Plans call for 120 gas pumps, more than 800 parking spaces, a 45‑foot sign and new road improvements around the interchange.

The project has been at the center of debate for months. Supporters say Buc‑ee’s could generate millions in new tax revenue for Stafford County and create up to 300 jobs. Opponents argue the development could overwhelm an already congested area and alter the character of nearby neighborhoods. Residents also raised concerns about noise, light pollution, air quality and emergency response times.

READ MORE: Stafford County neighbors continue to push back on plan to build Buc-ee's

A traffic analysis presented to the board projects the development could generate more than 20,000 vehicle trips per day. In response, Buc‑ee’s has pledged major transportation upgrades, including new turn lanes, ramp widening and direct access improvements off I‑95.

County planning staff had previously recommended denial over traffic concerns, but supervisors ultimately sided with the developer.

Even with the approval, construction cannot begin yet. The project must undergo an extensive state and federal transportation review process that could take well over a year. Opponents say they plan to continue fighting the project as it moves forward.

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