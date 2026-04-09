Battle emerges over land for sports complex, Buc-ee's near I-95 in Stafford County

The Brief A proposed Buc-ee’s travel center is facing new competition from a planned sports and entertainment complex at the same 36-acre site off I-95. Buc-ee’s promises tax revenue but raises traffic concerns. The Board of Supervisors will make the final call later this year following public hearings.



A high-stakes development battle is unfolding in Northern Virginia, where a proposed mega sports complex is now competing with a planned Buc-ee’s travel center for the same site near Interstate 95.

The 36-acre property, located off Exit 140, has become the center of debate as local leaders and developers weigh two very different visions that could shape the region’s future growth.

Buc-ee's project approval

What we know:

The Stafford County Planning Commission recently voted 4–3 in favor of the Buc-ee’s proposal, following significant public discussion and some vocal opposition.

The Texas-based chain is known for its massive travel centers, often featuring around 100 gas pumps, large convenience stores and popular food offerings like brisket and its signature "Beaver Nuggets."

Supporters say the project could generate substantial tax revenue for the county. However, some residents have raised concerns about increased traffic in the already busy I-95 corridor.

Sports complex proposed

The other side:

A competing vision is now gaining attention as local businessman Farshid Hakim proposes a large-scale sports and entertainment complex for the site.

The concept, still in early stages, would include approximately 250,000 square feet of athletic facilities, including competition fields and courts, Olympic-sized swimming pools and training spaces. Plans also call for a hotel, retail and restaurant space, a wellness center and a 10,000-seat arena.

Developers behind the project say it would be a better long-term fit for Stafford County, and are currently seeking local investors.

Final decision still ahead

What's next:

Buc-ee’s currently holds the contract for the property, but the sports complex proposal is being positioned as an alternative if county leaders choose not to move forward with the travel center.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors will have the final say, with a vote expected later this year. Public hearings are also planned before any decision is made.

Until then, the future of the site remains uncertain as the county weighs economic benefits, community impact and long-term development goals.