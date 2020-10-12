Stafford County cops say phone scammer swindled victims out of $8K

The Stafford County sheriff’s office is warning people to be wary about scam callers after a local couple was swindled out of $8,000.

The victims told investigators over the weekend that they’d received a call from someone telling them he was their grandson, and that he’d been arrested in Richmond.

He told the couple he needed the cash for bail money.

The victims sent the $8,000 – and then sent more to cover court costs.

The deputy who responded to the complaint told the victims they shouldn’t send more money.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people to refrain from urging immediately if they receive that kind of call.

They’re encouraging people to verify the identity of the person by asking questions a stranger would be unable to answer.

Additional tips are available on the StaffordSheriff.com website.

