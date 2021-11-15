Stafford County burglary investigation leads to another kind of masked menace
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - Stafford County sheriff’s office investigators were responding to a burglary early Sunday morning when they encountered another kind of masked menace.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were responding to a reported burglary in progress but what they encountered when they arrived was a rascally raccoon.
After they arrived at 3 a.m. at the home on Novak Drive, a second call came into the Emergency Communications Center indicating that a raccoon had entered the home.
They found the trash panda hiding in a bathroom and captured him with the help of a ballistic shield, an ironing board and walking sticks.
Neither the raccoon, nor the deputies were injured during the incident.