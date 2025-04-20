Stabbing and shooting reported hours apart on U Street in DC

The Brief A shooting and a stabbing on U Street just hours apart on Sunday, April 20, remain under investigation. Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is asked to contact police.



Authorities are investigating a shooting and a stabbing on U Street just hours apart in Northwest, D.C.

1200 block U Street Northwest

What they're saying:

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on U Street in Northwest, D.C. Police say the suspects are described as two Black males wearing all black at the time of the shooting. The suspects fled the location heading northbound.

No reports on any victims or injuries.

MPD is investigating a stabbing in the 1200 block of U Street Northwest, D.C. There are no details on potential suspects or victims involved.

What we don't know:

There have been no details on whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is asked to contact police.