St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office investigating Saturday morning shooting

Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Authorities were called to the Lexington Park Rescue Squad around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, deputies were told that a 36-year-old man had walked in and reported being shot. The victim was subsequently flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives say the man was shot in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road as the area where the victim reported the shooting occurred. Law enforcement personnel are currently canvassing the scene for evidence and witnesses.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing. No additional details have been released at this time.