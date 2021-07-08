St. Mary’s County officials announce ‘state of emergency’ ahead of Elsa
LEONARDTOWN, Md. - St. Mary’s County officials have announced a ‘state of emergency’ as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels up the East Coast.
The state of emergency will be in effect until July 13.
A Tropical Storm Watch was issued in the Southern Maryland earlier this week.
A Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch are currently in effect through Friday.
Officials anticipate heavy rainfall with the arrival of the storm – with five inches possible.
