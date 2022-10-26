Squeegee worker accused of killing man in Baltimore rejects plea deal of 60 years in prison

A Baltimore teen accused of shooting and killing a man police say confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat rejected a plea deal of 60 years in prison.

According to a Facebook post Monday by attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, in exchange for a guilty plea to first degree murder, the State offered the teen life in prison with the suspension of all but 60 years.

"This is outrageous especially given the facts of the case and the evidence marshaled so far in support of it," Gordon said in the post.

Police say 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds was driving through an intersection near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in July when he had a heated interaction with a squeegee worker near the corner of East Conway and Light streets. Investigators say Reynolds parked his car and came back with a baseball bat. Authorities say he swung the bat and was shot by the suspect who was 14-years-old at the time.

Baltimore City Police

The teen fled the scene but was later arrested and charged in the killing.

"He was enrolled in summer school, and making a little money cleaning windshields for snacks & food to ease the financial burden on his single mother caring for himself and his siblings and to purchase clothes for back to school in the Fall. He has aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur, engineer or lawyer," Gordon posted.

A court hearing in scheduled for November.