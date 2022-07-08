Reward offered for information after man with baseball bat shot, killed by squeegee worker in Baltimore

Authorities say a man was shot and killed after he swung a baseball bat at a person cleaning car windshields Thursday following an argument near Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

Police say 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds was driving through the intersection near Light and Conway Streets Thursday afternoon when he encountered the so-called squeegee worker.

An altercation erupted between Reynolds and the windshield cleaner, police say. Reynolds allegedly drove through the intersection, parked his car and came back with a baseball bat.

Officers say one of the squeegee workers shot Reynolds after he swung the bat at the group. Officials believe the group of squeegee workers then fled on foot.

Investigators are currently looking through area surveillance footage and urge anyone that captured video cellphone footage of the incident or that has information to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Maryland Officials are offering up to a total of $16,000 in rewards for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.