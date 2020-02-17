Sprinkler problem causes 2 Arlington County schools to close Tuesday
ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Two schools will be closed in Arlington County on Tuesday.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The school district tweeted Monday that H-B Woodlawn and the Shriver Program will be closed tomorrow due to an accidental break in a sprinkler line at The Heights. Nearby construction reportedly caused the problem.
Arlington County Public Schools will update the situation Tuesday evening.