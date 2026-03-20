Spring Equinox 2026: New season arrives Friday with sun, showers and highs near 70 degrees

Spring’s first day brings a warm mix of sun and clouds to the Washington, D.C., region on Friday, with temperatures climbing to around 70 degrees and the possibility of showers later in the evening.

What we know:

Morning temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s which will already be milder than Thursday. Winds will pick up through the day, helping push warmer air into the region. Most of the day Friday stays dry and partly sunny, though clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of possible evening showers.

The showers could arrive sometime after 6 p.m., and an isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. No severe weather is expected, and the rain should clear by midnight.

Saturday brings temperatures in the mid 60s for most of the region. Sunday turns even warmer before a chance of evening showers. A Monday cooldown with temperatures in the 50s until Wednesday.

Timeline:

Spring Equinox 2026 Forecast

Spring Arrives Fri, Mar 20, 2026, 10:46 AM

Morning (through midday): Increasing clouds with highs rising to around 70

Evening (after 5 p.m.): Showers move in, temperatures fall

Overnight (until 1 a.m.): Showers likely before skies gradually clear

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Spring Equinox 2026: New season arrives Friday with sun, showers and highs near 70