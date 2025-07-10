The Brief Cloudy skies and high humidity persist across the D.C. region Thursday. Isolated showers or thunderstorms may develop between noon and 6 p.m. Friday brings more sun, heat and a stronger chance for storms.



Cloudy skies and high humidity are expected across the D.C. region on Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s and a slight chance of afternoon storms.

Humid, cloudy skies

What we know:

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says sunshine will be limited throughout the day, and conditions remain unsettled heading into the afternoon. We could even hear a brief rumbling of thunder later today.

Spotty afternoon storms

Scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms may pop up between noon and 6 p.m., but no severe weather is expected.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says it won’t be as hot as earlier this week, though the humidity lingers and shows no signs of easing.

Storm chances increase on Friday as sunshine returns alongside hotter, more humid air. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible this weekend, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Spotty storms, cloudy skies across DC region Thursday as humidity continues