Expand / Collapse search

Spotsylvania School Board members' feud draws strong reactions from community

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  June 3, 2024 9:58pm EDT
Spotsylvania County
FOX 5 DC

Spotsylvania School Board members meet for first time since alleged assault

The clash between two Spotsylvania County school leaders continues. This week, a school board member is heading to court after a fellow board member accused her of assault. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu has the story.

FREDERICKSBURG,Va. - The clash between two Spotsylvania County school leaders continues. 

This week, a board member is heading to court after a fellow board member accused her of assault.

Board member Lisa Phelps and board member Nicole Cole were in the same room together Monday for the first time since Phelps filed assault charges on Cole.

A few people stopped by the meeting to see how things would play out, including rising senior Jackson Hunley. 

"I am here in support of Ms. Cole," said Hunley, who attends Massaponax High School. "I was astounded by the accusations of assault and battery by Mrs. Phelps."

School board member Phelps filed the complaint last week against board member Cole. 

Related

Spotsylvania School Board vice chair charged in alleged attack on fellow board member
article

Spotsylvania School Board vice chair charged in alleged attack on fellow board member

A Spotsylvania County School Board member has been charged with assault and battery following an alleged attack on a fellow board member.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Phelps said that Cole hit her with a door before sending her to the ground during a closed session at a school board meeting on May 20.

Spotsylvania School Board member says she was assaulted by fellow board member

FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke exclusively with the Spotsylvania School Board member who is accusing another member of assaulting her during a board meeting.

"She purposely put out her foot and she tripped me," Phelps said at the time. 

FOX 5 was at that meeting – that did get contentious – covering another story.

Marcus Garcia has a 4-year-old who is starting school soon, and he’s tired of the antics coming from the school board.

He says it is unnecessary, and believes it could be a distraction.

"The destruction you see and the public discourse here … I’m of the opinion that there is a very concerted effort to sow chaos to prevent a deep, robust, comprehensive plan of well-qualified superintendents. That’s what is underway right now – the superintendent search." "

Monday's scheduled special meeting was to meet with the firm hired to search for the new superintendent.

Related

School board members call for independent investigation into Virginia teacher caught with drugs in classroom
article

School board members call for independent investigation into Virginia teacher caught with drugs in classroom

School board members in Spotsylvania are calling for an independent investigation into the teacher who was caught with drugs in a classroom last week.

Afterward, Mrs. Phelps told FOX 5 that the meeting was "calm" and that other board members showed "self-control." 

Cole denies the claims, saying there was no assault.

In a statement shared with FOX 5 on Monday, her attorney Charles King said: "These shenanigans distract from the school board’s important work. This nonsense is bad for the students and staff."

Cole is expected in court on Wednesday for her arraignment.