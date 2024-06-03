Spotsylvania School Board members' feud draws strong reactions from community

The clash between two Spotsylvania County school leaders continues.

This week, a board member is heading to court after a fellow board member accused her of assault.

Board member Lisa Phelps and board member Nicole Cole were in the same room together Monday for the first time since Phelps filed assault charges on Cole.

A few people stopped by the meeting to see how things would play out, including rising senior Jackson Hunley.

"I am here in support of Ms. Cole," said Hunley, who attends Massaponax High School. "I was astounded by the accusations of assault and battery by Mrs. Phelps."

School board member Phelps filed the complaint last week against board member Cole.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Phelps said that Cole hit her with a door before sending her to the ground during a closed session at a school board meeting on May 20.

"She purposely put out her foot and she tripped me," Phelps said at the time.

FOX 5 was at that meeting – that did get contentious – covering another story.

Marcus Garcia has a 4-year-old who is starting school soon, and he’s tired of the antics coming from the school board.

He says it is unnecessary, and believes it could be a distraction.

"The destruction you see and the public discourse here … I’m of the opinion that there is a very concerted effort to sow chaos to prevent a deep, robust, comprehensive plan of well-qualified superintendents. That’s what is underway right now – the superintendent search." "

Monday's scheduled special meeting was to meet with the firm hired to search for the new superintendent.

Afterward, Mrs. Phelps told FOX 5 that the meeting was "calm" and that other board members showed "self-control."

Cole denies the claims, saying there was no assault.

In a statement shared with FOX 5 on Monday, her attorney Charles King said: "These shenanigans distract from the school board’s important work. This nonsense is bad for the students and staff."

Cole is expected in court on Wednesday for her arraignment.