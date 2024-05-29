Spotsylvania School Board vice chair charged in alleged attack on fellow board member

A Spotsylvania County school board member has been charged with assault and battery following an alleged attack on a fellow board member.

The incident reportedly occurred on the same day as the board's most recent meeting.

According to Spotsylvania General District Court’s website, board member Nicole Cole faces a class one misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The complaint was filed by fellow board member Lisa Phelps, who reported the incident to law enforcement on May 29.

The altercation allegedly took place on May 20 during a contentious board meeting. Phelps claims that Cole slammed a door into her shoulder and extended her leg, causing her to trip. This was first reported by the Fredericksburg Free Press.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 5 that a warrant was served on Cole on Tuesday morning. Cole represents the Battlefield District.

In a related development, Lisa Phelps, the complainant, was reprimanded by a unanimous board vote last month for alleged ethics violations.

Nicole Cole, the defendant in this case and vice chair of the board, reportedly led that effort. Cole has denied the door-slamming allegations, calling them fabricated in a statement to the Fredericksburg Free Press.

FOX 5 contacted Cole's attorney, Charles King, for comment via email and received a statement saying, "There was no assault. This case is going nowhere. Ms. Phelps should devote her time to improving education, not swearing out warrants."

Further attempts to contact Lisa Phelps about her comments have been unsuccessful.