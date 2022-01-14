Spotsylvania couple killed in multi-vehicle crash

A Spotsylvania County couple died from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle collision on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the crash on January 12 at the intersection of Plank Road and Bragg Road. Units arrived at the scene at 10:55 a.m. and found four vehicles involved in the incident, including a commercial bucket truck.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the commercial bucket truck was traveling eastbound on Plank Road before it entered the intersection striking a Ford Fusion Sedan.

Both vehicles kept going from the impact and collided with two separate Toyota trucks that were in the westbound turn lane of Plank Rd. The commercial bucket truck then overturned on the median.

Both people inside the Ford Fusion were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The passenger, 76-year-old Peggy Proffitt, died from her injuries at Mary Washington Hospital. Her husband, who was driving the car, was taken to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries from the crash. Police have identified him as 75-year-old Larry Proffitt.

A third person in one of the Toyota trucks was transported to an area hospital from the scene and was treated and released.

Both occupants of the commercial truck were not injured, and the remaining Toyota truck driver was unharmed.

The Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team plans to continue to investigate the incident.