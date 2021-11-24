Deadly crash causes major delays on BW Parkway

A deadly crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway caused major delays Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along the northbound lanes of the roadway near MD 197. Police say the victim was a pedestrian and only described her as a 26-year-old woman.

Drivers can expect significant delays throughout the morning. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash comes as a record number of driver are hitting the roadways for the Thanksgiving travel rush.