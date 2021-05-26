Man shot Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy released from hospital

article

A man who was shot by a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy has been released from the hospital.

The attorney representing Isiah Brown says he was released on Tuesday, and will continue rehabilitation at home.

Brown was shot eight times by a deputy on a darkened Catharpin Road in April.

Virginia State Police have been investigating the incident.

According to state police and the sheriff’s office, 32 year old Isaiah Brown called 911 at around 3:00 A.M. Wednesday morning reporting a domestic dispute with his brother.

In the 911 audio call you can hear Brown ask his brother for his gun and tell the dispatcher he’s going to kill his brother. Minutes later a deputy arrives and finds Brown walking outside.

The deputy yells, "show me your hands" and "drop the gun" several times.

Brown is still on the phone with 911 and the dispatcher can also be heard telling him to put his hands in the air.

About 30 seconds after the deputy arrives, you can hear at least seven shots being fired. After he fires the shots the deputy calls for backup and renders medical aid.

FOX 5 learned later that Brown had been driven to the home on Caparthin Road after his vehicle broke down by the same deputy.

