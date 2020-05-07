Spotsylvania County schools offering social-distancing in-person graduation ceremonies

While schools across Virginia remain closed through the rest of the year as the state grapples with slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, Spotsylvania County schools will permit an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

According to the district, the ceremonies will be controlled, and socially distanced.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Courtland, Chancellor, Massaponax, Riverbend and Spotsylvania high schools will hold their graduation ceremonies from May 18 through May 29.

School officials will send information outlining the ceremonies to graduates and their families.

RELATED: Virginia closes non-essential businesses; schools for rest of academic year due to coronavirus

While the ceremonies will be closed to the public, graduates will be able to wear their cap and gown, hear their name announced, walk across the stage and receive their diploma.

Four family members will be permitted to accompany each graduate.

Advertisement

In addition, the class of 2020 will be honored during their Homecoming football game next fall.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE BY CLICKING HERE