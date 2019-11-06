Spotsylvania County elects first African-American supervisor

article

Wife, grandmother, school principal – and now Spotsylvania County’s first African-American Supervisor.

Chancellor Middle School Principal Deborah Frazier hopes to bring a new era to the county after defeating incumbent Paul Trampe for his spot on the Board of Supervisors.

Frazier says her priorities are education and public safety, and she’s ran for the Salem District post as an independent.

Frazier posted her thanks to her supporters on Facebook Wednesday morning.

In addition to over three decades in education, Frazier serves as Chairperson of Governor McAuliffe’s Standards of Learning Committee.

More details are available on the Fredericksburg.com website.

