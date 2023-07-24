Speedy motorcyclist evades police in Frederick County

Frederick County investigators are asking for the public’s help tracking down a motorcyclist they say was traveling over 100 miles per hour.

The incident happened Friday on I-70 near Linganore Road. Authorities released a picture of the speedster Monday morning.

"He’s not only endangering the lives and property of others but as well his own life. He’s on a motorcycle," said DFC Bryan Bittenmaster, who took the photo. "This happens, unfortunately, a lot, hence the reason I took the photograph, because I don’t necessarily want to endanger the public with a pursuit."

It’s not just a problem in Frederick.

In recent months, FOX 5 has reported on a Stafford County driver doing 104 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. There was a 16-year-old in Spotsylvania County who authorities clocked doing 117 miles per hour. A ticket was written in Fairfax County when authorities caught a driver flying by doing 140 miles on I-66. Also, amazingly, there were only minor injuries after police say the driver of a BMW doing more than 120 nearly hit an officer on the Fairfax County Parkway.

"It is not only an issue in Maryland, it is a nationwide issue," Bittenmaster explained, adding that he’s seen the problem pick up since the pandemic.

Some drivers have noticed it too.

"Cars come flying by me, and I’m doing 70, 75, and they're flying past you. I mean, like the breeze," John Parker said Monday while filling up at a Frederick gas station. "Somebody gone kill somebody out here."

If you have any information about the Frederick motorcyclist, deputies ask that you call 301-600-2071.