16-year-old Spotsylvania County driver caught speeding 117 MPH in a 55 MPH zone

A 16-year-old Spotsylvania County driver was caught speeding 117 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Tuesday.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's office says the teen may be in more than hot water after his May 4th court date. A deputy who was conducting speed enforcement in the 10500 block of Plank Road recorded the reckless speed.

"Making bad decisions could cost you or someone else’s life! #SlowDown," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.