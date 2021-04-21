Expand / Collapse search

Speeding ticket shows driver in Stafford went nearly double the limit

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Officials released a speeding ticket showing that a driver went over the limit by nearly double on I-65 in Stafford

Captain Peters recorded the driver for going 102 mph in a 65 mph zone Wednesday, the ticket shows. 

READ MORE: Virginia lawmaker proposes bill to reduce speed limits

Speed limits may drop in Northern Virginia

Soon some speed limits could be reduced in Northern Virginia.

"Obey the speed limit, put your devices down and get to your destination safely," officials said in a release with the ticket.  