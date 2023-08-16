Drivers given 30-day speed enforcement warning period in Manassas school zones

Drivers in Manassas are being given a 30-day speed enforcement warning period in school zones.

This 30-day warning period will begin on August 16th for these two locations. After the warning period, citations will begin being issued for speed violations. The fine is a $100 civil penalty and does not result in driver’s license demerit points or an increase in insurance rates.

Officials say speed cameras have been successfully installed outside Round Elementary School on Hastings Drive and Metz Middle School on Wellington Road. The cameras will be active during a thirty-minute period prior to the start of school and at dismissal.

Speed camera will be active at Round Elementary School on Hastings Drive between 8:35 to 9:05 a.m. and 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Cameras will be active at Metz Middle School on Wellington Road between 7:05 to 7:35 a.m. and 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.