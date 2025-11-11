Space heater sparks fire at Potomac family's home on coldest day of season

article

The Brief Fire crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire on Streamview Court in Potomac, Maryland. Investigators say the fire started in the basement office due to a space heater placed too close to combustibles. The coldest morning of the season so far highlights the need for space heater safety as winter approaches.



A Montgomery County family is out of their home after a fire in Potomac that investigators say started when a space heater overheated in a basement office — an incident that comes as temperatures hit their lowest point so far this season.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue crews were called to a home on Streamview Court off Crossing Creek Road in Potomac. Firefighters found smoke coming from a three-level single-family house and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Officials said working smoke alarms alerted the two adults inside, who were able to escape safely. Firefighters also located two cats inside the home — both were unharmed.

Investigators determined the fire began in the basement office, caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible materials under a desk. The damage is estimated at about $50,000, and the two adults and their cats have been displaced.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Safety reminder: use space heaters with caution

With temperatures dropping into the 30s across the region, Montgomery County officials say this fire is a timely reminder to use heating equipment safely.

The U.S. Fire Administration and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommend:

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn.

Plug heaters directly into a wall outlet — never into a power strip or extension cord.

Turn them off and unplug when leaving a room or going to sleep.

Only use heaters with an automatic shut-off feature.

Place them on a flat, stable surface away from foot traffic.

According to NFPA data, heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires each winter.

What's next:

Fire officials urge residents to review heating safety guidelines, check smoke alarms and stay cautious as cold weather settles in for the season.